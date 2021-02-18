Three shot in Jinja

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

Three people have reportedly been shot in Jinja District in eastern Uganda after an armed man suspected to be a security operative opened fire at boda boda riders.

Eye witnesses said two of the victims who are yet to be identified died on the spot while another, a woman had been taken to hospital after she was shot in the thigh.

The shooting happened at Mafubira along Jinja-Iganga road.

“We were here seated minding our business when a police officer approached one of our colleagues and grabbed his the neck. When we tried to intervene, he opened fire and started shooting indiscriminately,” an eye witness said.

The injured woman was admitted to Alshafa hospital in Mpumude, Jinja City.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako confirmed the shooting but said he was still gathering details and verifying the information he had.

“I have heard about the shooting. I’m told one person is dead. However, I’m still verifying this,” Mr Ngako said.

By the time of filing this story Thursday evening, traffic was paralysed along Kamuli road as boda boda riders demonstrated over the shooting.