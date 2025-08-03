Three siblings killed as man allegedly poisons his children in Kikuube family horror

A 44-year-old man in mid-western Uganda is under police investigation after allegedly poisoning himself and his four children in a tragic incident linked to domestic disputes, leaving three children dead and the fourth child hospitalized alongside their father.

The suspect, Wilson Kiiza, a market vendor from Ngogoma Village, Kinogozi Parish, Buhimba Sub-County, Kikuube District, reportedly poisoned the children on Saturday after they visited him from their mother’s home in Lusaka Cell, Hoima East City Division.

According to local officials and an audio recording from one of the children before death, Kiiza lured his four children, aged 14, 12, 8, and 5, into a banana plantation near his home, where he allegedly gave them a poisonous mixture disguised as cough medicine.

“Our father called us into the banana plantation and told us he had cough medicine. He mixed pink tablets with water and gave it to us, then gave each of us soda. After drinking, we started feeling very sick,” a child’s voice was heard saying in the recording obtained by community leaders.

Village Secretary for Defense, Wilson Isingoma, arrived at the scene after receiving reports and found the children critically ill.

“I was informed the children were unwell. When I arrived, I realized they had been poisoned,” Isingoma said. He immediately contacted the LC1 chairperson, who arranged emergency transport to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Two children were pronounced dead on arrival, while a third died later that night. The fourth child and Kiiza remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Kiiza’s sister, Grace Nyakahara, said she was unaware of his intentions, explaining the children frequently spent days with their father despite living primarily with their mother after the parents’ separation.

“When he returned from the banana plantation, he was carrying two children who were in very bad shape. He said he was feeling unwell too. I gave him a room to rest, but later their conditions worsened and we rushed them to hospital,” Nyakahara said.

The tragedy has shocked the family and community. Kiiza’s uncle, Sam Kahumuza, condemned the act, calling it an “unbearable loss” and urging reflection.

Police spokesperson Julius Hakiza of the Albertine Region Police confirmed ongoing investigations and said Kiiza, who remains admitted, will face murder charges.

“We have preferred charges of murder by poisoning against Wilson Kiiza,” Hakiza said, adding: “This case highlights how unresolved domestic disputes can have deadly consequences. Families must seek peaceful conflict resolution.”