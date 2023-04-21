Three suspected ADF rebels arrested in Kasese

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) 5th Mountain battalion in Kasese District have arrested three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who had crossed into Uganda.

The arrest happened Thursday evening Kyoga Village, Bweera Sub County under an intelligence led operation during which 70 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Major Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson for Uganda's military operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said the suspects were tracked as they came into Uganda.

“One of them tried to escape but the UPDF with the help of the wananchi in the area were able to hunt him down and recovered the gun from him,” Major Katamba said.

“Other military related items were also recovered included two army uniform shirts belonging to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), the Congolese national army,” he added.

Major Katamba said their coming to Uganda is as a result of increased pressure

from the joint operation in Eastern DRC in areas of Ituri and North Kivu.

This is the second arrest of the kind in the same areas of Kasese in a period of three months.

In January this year, two juveniles were among the three suspected ADF rebels arrested in Kikorongo, Kasese District.

According to Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga then, the trio aged, 12, 13, and 22 and were found with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a laptop.

They were also trying to cross into Uganda through Kasese where they reportedly had a cell. They are suspected to have been recruited from Mayuge District.

Also in December 2022, the UPDF said it had captured seven more suspected ADF rebels in Kyobe, Bweramule Sub County in Ntoroko District.

Maj Bilala Katamba, however, encouraged them to hand themselves over to the different joint operation offices because running away with the aim of rejoining the community with their guns will not help them.

