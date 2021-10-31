Three suspected cattle rustlers shot dead

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Three suspected cattle rustlers have been shot and killed in Lopei Sub County in Napak District, Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) said Sunday.

The rustlers, who were reportedly armed with a gun, were killed in an ambush on Saturday, according to the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson Capt. Edwin Mawanda.

"In the joint security forces on Saturday while in an ambush laid against cattle rustlers in Lopei Sub County Napak District shot dead three Karimojong warriors who were on a raid mission and one SMG riffle no 1970CT7312 with 47 rounds of ammunitions was recovered," Capt Mawanda said.

He told Daily Monitor that security agencies have so far recovered 97 guns and 1,048 rounds of live ammunition since the start of Usalama Kwa wote (Security for all) disarmament operations in in Karamoja sub region.

The Napak Resident District commissioner (RDC), Moses Kigai Wamoto, said they have deployed more security personnel to pacify the sub region.

"We have deployed enough security agencies in the region and as I talk now there's peace in the area. Since May this year the cases of stealing animals have reduced. We are not losing animals to the rustlers anymore,"Mr Wamoto said.

Last month, UPDF deployed troops in Karamoja Sub-region to crack down on cattle rustling which have cause insecurity in the sub region.

