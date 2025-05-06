Three take on Mao for DP presidency

Four candidates have expressed interest in contesting for the Democratic Party (DP) presidency in the upcoming internal elections slated for May 30, during the National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Mbarara.

The contenders include the current party president and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala, Buikwe South MP Michael Lulume Bayiga, and the DP vice president for Northern Uganda, Mr Alia Alitia.

While returning nomination forms at the party headquarters in Rubaga yesterday, Mr Mao said he is seeking a fourth term, citing his experience and credentials.

"I have the international exposure, education, I’m an advocate, a family man with children, and a believer in the Holy Roman Catholic Church. Therefore, character matters as we vote," he said.

He dismissed criticism that he is to blame for members who have defected to other parties, saying he has never expelled anyone from DP.

"There are people who believe that unless they lead DP, they cannot belong to DP. I am confident that after the NDC, we shall resolve our internal conflicts. Even if it requires another NDC, we shall call it and decide the way forward," he said.

Mr Mao added that the attention the party is receiving is because “people know that Uganda’s future will be negotiated not merely through elections so DP must have a strong leadership capable of dialogue with other parties.”

"I hope my record speaks for me. As a three-time president of the party, we have repositioned DP from where we found it. President Museveni is already in the departure lounge; the question is what comes next?" he said.

"DP is offering to be the bridge to the future, but that can’t happen unless we can speak with all political players, including NRM. I would rather be right than anything else. If I had to choose between being president of Uganda and being right, I would choose to be right. What is the benefit of being president if you're presiding over lies?" he added.

Mr Alitia, who has served as the party’s vice president for 10 years, said he is confident he can lead the DP forward.

"If elected, I intend to prioritise leadership development and reforms to ensure that every member knows their responsibilities," he said.

He emphasised the need for proper reporting channels, capacity building, and fair facilitation for party leaders who have worked voluntarily for years.

"We need to approve fair allowances for our leaders. I also want to address the unity within and outside the party. Disunity has cost us members to new parties that were originally born from DP," he said.

Mr Alitia also promised to rebuild credible grassroots party structures, arguing that their absence contributed to the party’s poor performance in the last elections.

Mr Ssebamala said his candidature marks a turning point for DP and the country, and called for truth and justice.

"We are all equal in DP, from the grassroots to the national level. This party does not support corruption, human rights violations, or unfair elections," he said

He recalled that under the leadership of the late Dr Benedict Kiwanuka, all Ugandans received equal service, but that fairness has since faded.

"This party was founded to support low-income earners, to ensure they can sit at the same table with others, especially in service delivery," he said.

He also noted that the majority of party members do not support the cooperation agreement Mr Mao signed with the ruling NRM party.

The nomination process concluded yesterday, and all roads now lead to Mbarara for the delegates’ conference, which will be held by invitation.



