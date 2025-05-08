Three take on Mao for DP presidency

Four candidates have expressed interest in contesting for the Democratic Party (DP) presidency in the party’s upcoming internal elections, scheduled for May 30 during the National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Mbarara.

The contenders include the incumbent party president and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala, Buikwe South MP Michael Lulume Bayiga, and Mr Alia Alitia, the DP Vice president for Northern Uganda. While returning his nomination forms at the party headquarters in Rubaga yesterday, Mr Mao said he is seeking a fourth term because he has the experience to lead not only DP, but the country.

“I have international exposure, education, I’m an advocate, a family man, and a committed Roman Catholic. Character matters as we vote,” he said. Mr Mao dismissed criticism over the party’s shrinking membership, noting that he has never expelled any member. “Some people believe that unless they are the ones leading the DP, they cannot be part of it. But I’m confident that after the NDC, we shall resolve any internal conflicts. If it requires an extra conference, we shall have one,” he added.

He argued that DP’s relevance is growing because “Uganda’s future will be negotiated, not won through elections,” and thus the party needs strong leadership to engage other political players. Mr Alitia said he was confident in his bid for party president, citing his 10 years as Vice President as key experience.

“If elected, I will prioritise leadership development and reform. Every office bearer must know their key result areas,” he said. Mr Alitia stressed unity as a core agenda, noting that DP’s internal divisions have allowed newer parties to grow stronger. Mr Ssebamala, on his part, framed his candidacy as a divine mission to rescue both the party and the country.

“DP was founded on truth, justice, and equality. It rejects corruption, human rights violations, and electoral fraud,” he said. Mr Ssebamala also strongly opposed the Cooperation Agreement that Mr Mao signed with the ruling NRM party, claiming that most DP members were neither consulted nor in support of it. The nomination exercise concluded yesterday, and all eyes are now on Mbarara, where the much-anticipated NDC will take place on May 30. Attendance is by invitation.



