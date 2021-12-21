Three Tanzanians detained in Uganda for beating to death cashier

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The victim met the group of Tanzanians dealing in gold, drinking at Bukuya where they got into a heated argument that resulted into a serious beating by the suspects, who then left him lying down unconscious.

Police in Kassanda District are investigating the murder of one Emmanuel Deus, a cashier at GEM James Gold Processing Company.

