Three Tanzanians detained in Uganda for beating to death cashier

Police in Kassanda District are investigating the murder of one Emmanuel Deus, a cashier at GEM James Gold Processing Company.

Deus was reportedly beaten to death by a group of six Tanzanian nationals on Saturday in Bukuya Town Council, Kassanda District.

According to police, the victim met the group of Tanzanians dealing in gold, drinking at Bukuya where they got into a heated argument that resulted into a serious beating by the suspects, who then left him lying down unconscious.

“The victim was rushed to Bukuya Clinic and immediately after, transferred to Mityana Referral Hospital by his friends. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, as a result of an internal bleeding in the head,” Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said in statement on Monday.

Mr Enanga said three suspects all Tanzanians nationals who include; Lubolo Erican, David Malingita and Peter Matunganjo have been arrested.

“Such random acts of violence, assaults and physical alternations, do remind us of the risks people face during violent alterations like this. We hope that the arrest of the suspects will bring some relief to the family of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers reach out to the victim’s family,” the police spokesperson said.