Three teachers remanded over unlawful possession of UNEB papers 

Three teachers suspected of unlawful possession of Uganda National Examination papers (UCE) have been remanded to prison after the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Luweero District dismissed their bail application.

The suspects; Denis Dalton Lubega, Zawadi Bwambale and Herbert Woopo on Tuesday appeared before the Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalugya Ssemwanga on charges of unlawful possession of the UNEB material contrary to Section 25(1) of the UNEB Act 2021.

Prosecution led by Ms Rachael Kirabo on Tuesday November 7 read to the three accused teachers the charge of unlawful possession of the UNEB material contrary to Section 25(1) of the UNEB Act 2021.

The suspects were remanded to Butuntumula Prison until November 20, 2023 after failing to produce before the Court substantial sureties.

State Prosecutor rejected the names and accompanying documents of the different sureties on grounds that they had failed to properly identify themselves respectively, including their respective places of residence.



The case;

The suspects, all residents of Luweero were arrested on November 3 after being allegedly found in possession of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination papers.

The suspects allegedly took photos of the examination papers after tearing envelopes containing them and shared them using their respective mobile phones with directors of different schools.

Police are still pursuing the other suspects now on the run with whom the examination papers (of Commerce and Entrepreneurship subjects) were reportedly shared.

A statement seen by this publication dated November 6, 2023 and signed by Ms Jennifer Kalule Musamba, cautioned the parents and teachers against being part of the criminals on social media platforms and rackets sharing the alleged UNEB materials. She also cautioned parents against paying any money purported to be for UNEB facilitation.