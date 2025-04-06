Three teenagers killed in Namisindwa house fire

Grief has engulfed Namawanga Cell in Lwakhakha Town Council, Namisindwa District, following a tragic house fire that claimed the lives of three school pupils on Saturday night.

The fire, which broke out at around 10:30pm, gutted a house they were staying in. The building belongs to Mr Sam Simiyu, a prominent businessman in Bugisu Sub-region

A source familiar with the investigation informed the Monitor that the children were housekeepers. This publication could not independently verify this information, as police have maintained that they are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the fire and why the children, who are from different areas, were all in the same house.

Residents and police officers rushed to the scene after hearing screams, but their efforts to contain the fire were overwhelmed by its intensity.

Ms Irene Namono, a resident, said firefighters from Tororo arrived two hours later and managed to extinguish the blaze.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as, Aaron Wekesa, 16, a Primary Seven candidate at St. Denis Primary School and a resident of Rock Cell, Bukibayi Ward; Abdul Swarik, 17, Sikuku Asuman, 16, a Primary Six pupil at St. Denis Primary School and a resident of Namawanga Cell.

One survivor, Mukhwana Junior, 15, a resident of Mukhuyu Cell in Buwuna Ward, was rescued and is currently admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital. He is the son of Wasike Godfrey.

“It’s unfortunate that the children died in such a way. The cause of the fire remains unknown as police continue their investigations,” Mr Taitika said.

He said the bodies of the deceased were transported to Mbale City Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Namisindwa, Ms Juliet Namara Solome, said the children were workers of Mr Sam Simiyu.