Three TikTokers remanded over insulting Museveni, son Muhoozi

Two youths have been remanded to prison for allegedly insulting President Museveni, his family and three ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)-learning artistes through short-video sharing platform, TikTok.

David Ssengozi, alias, Lucky Choice and Isaiah Ssekagiri were on Monday remanded to Kigo Prison until November 13 on allegations that they spread hate speech and malicious information against Mr Museveni, his wife Janet Kataha, First Son and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerguba, a one Calvin Kayanja, and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)-leaning artistes Jennifer Namutebi Nakangubi, alias Full Figure; Gereson Wabuyi, alias Gravity Omutujju, and Patrick Mulwana, alias Alien Skin.

The two are jointly charged alongside one Julius Tayebwa who was arraigned in court recently and remanded to Kigo Prison over the same offences.

Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis heard on Monday that between the month of September and October 2024 in Wakiso District, Ssengozi through his TikTok account LukyChoice70 through a computer, sent or shared information which is likely to ridicule, degrade, demean and promote hostility against President Museveni and other victims.

Ssengozi was charged with five other counts of hate speech contrary to Section 26 (1) (a) and (c) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, two charges of spreading malicious information contrary to Section 28 (1) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, and one count of prohibition of use of another person’s simcard contrary to regulation 29 (1) of the Regulation of Interception of Communications Regulation 2023. He denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.

His co-accused, Ssekagiri was charged with one count of hate speech and spreading malicious information against President Museveni. He also denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Court heard that between the month of January and October 2024, Ssekagiri through his TikTok account, cetewayosense29, used a computer to send or share information which is likely to ridicule, degrade, demean or promote hostility against President Museveni.

The magistrate remanded the two who appeared calm and composed throughout their plea hearing after the state attorney, Ms Janet Kitimbo told court that police inquest into their case was still ongoing before she asked for an adjournment.

“You will come back on the 13th of this month when the case will come up for mention. You are remanded to Kigo prison till then,” the magistrate said.

The Chinese-owned app has increasingly become a platform for several Ugandan youths disappointed with President Museveni’s four-decade regime to vent their anger as critics continue to decry shrinking civic space.

A number of Ugandan TikTokers have since the last presidential poll held in 2021 been arrested and/or remanded to prison for allegedly insulting Mr Museveni who was declared winner after beating his closest contender, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP).





