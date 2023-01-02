Three UPDF soldiers injured in bar attack in Gulu

Three Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a bar attack in Gulu City.

The trio attached to the Fourth Infantry Division Barracks in Gulu City were reportedly attacked on Sunday at a drinking joint in Kanyagoga A cell in Bardege-Layibi Division.

Mr Patrick Nindra, the Operations and Training Officer at the Fourth Infantry Division said that the trio was attacked by suspected city gangsters who used hammers and a machete to clobber them.

"Two of the injured soldiers are receiving medical treatment at the Military Barracks while another one with severe injuries was admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, together with one civilian who was also injured during the scuffle," he said, declining to reveal the identities of the victims.

The Gulu Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of the Pece-Laroo Division, Mr Peter Banya said that five suspects have since been arrested following the incident.

He noted that an investigation into the incident has commenced and that one key suspect who was injured during the scuffle is receiving medical treatment in handcuffs and under close security watch.