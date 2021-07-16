Three UPDF soldiers, two bankers among 30 detained as police raid Mbale bars

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Mbale City in eastern Uganda have arrested 30 people, including three soldiers and two bankers who were allegedly found drinking in bars contrary to President Museveni’s directives announced last month to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The revelers, some of whom were found hiding in toilets and kitchens are accused of flouting the presidential directives banning bars and other “non-essential sectors” from operating in a bid to contain the surging cases of Covid-19.

Officers led by acting Mbale District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Arafat Kato picked the suspects from Smak bar in Busamaga Ward and Volcano City Motel on Kampala road-Namakwekwe at around 11pm on Thursday. The arrest was prompted by a tip off from the area leaders and residents.

Although government is yet to lift restrictions on bars, concerts and other entertainment activities which have been under lockdown since March last year when President Museveni announced measures to contain coronavirus, several bars have reportedly been operating secretly.

Mr Kato said the operation left several bars closed.

"We reiterate that bars are not allowed to operate for now. Police will not hesitate to arrest any person found violating stipulated guidelines,"Mr Kato said.

Police said the suspects who are currently detained at Mbale Central Police station will be charged with doing an act likely to spread an infectious disease, according to Ministry of health guidelines.

The development comes just two days after police and army raided Eltajia club and some bars in Amber Store and arrested about 25 revelers.

Mr Kato said police had intensified their operations after getting information that some bars are operating during daytime.

Following the virus-induced lockdown announced by Mr Museveni last month, there have been several security operations, including raids on bars, strip clubs and lodges in areas like Jinja City, the capital Kampala, among others where scores revelers have been rounded up.

