Three Wakiso officials arrested over corruption

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday arrested three officials of Wakiso District over false accountability in connection with various district projects.

The suspects include the district water engineer, district community development officer and Kajjansi community development officer.

They are accused of false accountability of rehabilitation and building of water boreholes, failure to account for the fees of registration of associations and inability to account for the youth livelihood funds in the district.

The trio was arrested during a joint monitoring and evaluation meeting by officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Office of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit at the district headquarters.

The head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig Henry Isoke, said there are several corruption complaints in Wakiso District, adding that they are handling a number of cases such as abuse of office, land grabbing, and mismanagement of funds.

While meeting the district local leaders, Brig Isoke called upon everyone to be part of the fight against corruption.

“Corruption is a challenge for everybody and we are at war in fighting it. We all know the effects of corruption and we know that we can’t have service delivery when we have corruption,” Brig Isoke lamented.

The State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, said they would ask the Auditor General to carry out a forensic audit of the district.

He tasked ministries of local government and finance to formulate a plan and help local governments receive automated local revenue.

“I have found a lot of issues with many government programmes in education, health centre construction, production and of course the worst one on local revenue,” Mr Ogwang noted.

The minister of general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, advised the district officers to put politics aside and look at service delivery.

