Three women killed as lightning strikes Kisoro, Iganga

Two women in Kisoro District in western Uganda were on Friday struck dead by lightning as they retired to their homes, hours after another was killed under similar circumstances in the eastern Uganda district of Iganga.



Police spokesman for Kigezi region Mr Elly Maate Saturday afternoon identified the deceased as Florence Twizerimana, an 18-year-old resident of Rikofe village in Chibumba parish Murora Sub County and Flora Nyirandabazi, a 63-year-old resident of Chibumba ward in Chahafi town council in Kisoro district.





“It's alleged that, on the 02/02/2024 at around 1730hrs, at Rukofe village Chibumba parish Murora sub-county, Kisoro District, while one Florence Twizerimana was returning from a local market and one Flora Nyirandabazi was from her garden. They were struck as they walked together along the pathway,” Mr Maate said.



Their bodies were discovered by passersby who reported the incident to the authorities.



“The police immediately visited the scene before the bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial. This is a natural calamity that is beyond human nature. The case of sudden death by lightning has been recorded at Kisoro police station under DEF 02/2024,” Mr Maate added.