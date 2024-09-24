Three-year-old boy drowns in waragi lagoon

A three-year-old boy has drowned in an estimated 40-feet deep pit in Sofia 'B' Village, Busia Town Council, Busia District.

Samson Nyongesa met his death after he reportedly stepped on a weakened cover to the manhole and fell inside the lagoon meant for waste from waragi, a local potent gin-brewing facility.

Siraji Muhammad, a resident, on September 23, said: "We heard calls for help, and when we rushed to the scene, we discovered that a child had fallen into the waragi pit."

The area LC1 vice chairman, Frank Ojambo, said the victim was in the company of other children when the incident happened.

John Khaukha, another resident, said on that fateful day, the deceased left Mawero Village with the mother to visit his grandmother in Sofia 'B' Village before tragedy struck.

Ms Elizabeth Taaka, the victim's mother, said the child strayed from the grandmother's compound to the neighbour's house where he fell into the ditch.

Police and residents used basins to empty the deep manhole which was filled with water at the time rescue efforts got underway.

Ms Jessica Amuge, the officer in-charge of fire and rescue services at Busia Central Police Station, said police with the help of residents retrieved the body and took it to Busia Health Centre IV for an autopsy.

She added that following the death, detectives embarked on investigations into possible negligence.

Ms Aisha Kalombo, the Eastern Division chairperson, blamed the incident on alleged laxity from the multitudes brewing waragi in the area, saying they are not adhering to the set safety standards.