Three-year-old child hacked to death in Namisindwa

Police in Namisindwa District are investigating circumstances under which a three-year-old boy was hacked to death on Friday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Frank Mutambo, a resident of Busomo Village, Namisindwa Parish in Bupoto Sub County.

The Elgon region police spokesperson said police are hunting for a 20-year-old youth believed to have killed the child.

“It's alleged that on Friday at around 5pm the suspect cut the deceased several times on the head and legs. The victim’s mother, while in the garden with another young girl, heard the victim crying. When the young girl approached the scene she saw the victim lying down with cuts on the head and legs and the suspect was running away from the scene of crime,” Taitika said.

He added that: “They made alarm which attracted neighbours including the Bupoto Sub County LC3 Chairperson Damascus Makeme who called police.”

Police condemned acts of child torture and encouraged the public to report cases of child abuse and all forms of child rights violations.

However, Taitika said the motive of the murder is being investigated.

“We ask the public to work with Police in order to apprehend the suspect,” he added.

By press time, the child’s body had been taken for post mortem at Mbale City mortuary.

A total of 301 cases of murder as a result of domestic violence were reported to the police in 2022 compared to 376 cases reported in 2021, giving a 19.9% decrease. A total of 291 persons were killed through aggravated domestic violence of whom 114 were male adults, 134 were female adults, 30 were male Juveniles and 13 were female juveniles.