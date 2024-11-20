Three-year-old girl strangled, body dumped in Kiboga coffee plantation

Police in Kiboga District have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who are said to have killed a three-year-old pupil before dumping her body in a water dam in a coffee plantation.



Jauda Nantumbwe, a pupil at Madalasat Nursery and Primary School went missing at around 1pm on November 18, 2024, in Kyanamuyonjo, Kyomya Sub County, her family said.

“It is reported that on November 18 early morning, Fahim Buule plus his wife prepared their two children; Nantumbwe and Bakari Busulwa, 7, for school before leaving home for Mityana District to check on their other child at school. Nantumbwe and Busulwa proceeded to their school alone. At about 1:20pm Busulwa returned home but did not find Nantumbwe. He informed a neighbor who alerted others before a search party of the girl was launched at home areas and at school but all in vain,” Wamala Region police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala said.

They reported a case of missing child at police at around 11pm.

On November 19, Nantumbwe's shoes were found abandoned in a coffee plantation belonging to a one Dirisa Muyito.

“Upon further search, her lifeless body was found in a dam in the same coffee plantation, with hands tied behind the back using a piece of cloth. The scene of crime was visited and documented by our task team led by DPC Kiboga,” Ms Kawala added.

The body was retrieved from the dam and taken to Kiboga hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Preliminary findings indicate that she was strangled, according to police.