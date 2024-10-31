Three years after Americans’ intervention, Kamuli childcare home going strong

Joseph Okiror was born to a suspected mentally ill mother who abandoned him at three-and-a-half weeks. Those who saw him say he was in a critical condition, with both eyes shut and infected, malnourished, dehydrated and weighed 1.6Kgs.

He was immediately admitted at Kamuli General Hospital and after spending six days under intensive care, he was discharged and referred to The Vine Uganda Organisation as the pioneer baby in the cottage located in Buwalala Southern Division, Kamuli Municipality.

Founded by The Vine USA President Gari Meacham, with support from Truly Fed Ministries from Texas, it has put a smile on and given sanctuary to vulnerable children and orphans.

Richard Mwogereze, the Executive Director the Vine Uganda, says the Cottage was opened to be a safe haven of hope, offer care and nurture babies who have been deprived of a sense of belonging and restore their rights.

At the time of commissioning the babies’ cottage three years ago, Busoga North Police Region had recorded 232 cases of child neglect, child abuse or torture (80), missing, lost and abandoned children (76) and desertion 60.

This year, records for January to June indicate 82 children were abandoned and were seeking admission to a babies’ home, thus raising the burden of looking after them.

With a capacity of 50 children, the The Vine Baby Cottage currently has five girls and 12 boys, all recommended by police and the probation office. The home was approved by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, which gives legal and technical support backed by a competent team of social workers, wardens and a resident nurse.

“The Vine Baby Cottage provides care, security and protection to vulnerable children from 0 to 5 years, and ministering in line with the organisation mission of bringing a smile on every hopeless and desperate face and looking to Christ is a source of joy,” Mwogereze said on October 30.

He used the organisation's third anniversary to advocate for embracing domestic adoption and fostering, so that the children live within their community environment, grow up to inspire others.

Ms Meacham said the success and smiles of the children pushes them to do more for the less privileged and vulnerable children and change the world.

“With God all things are possible and what we’ve done exists to glorify God through empowerment and spiritual discipleship dreaming, building and growing it sharing the love of Jesus,” Meacham said.

Kamuli District Probation Officer Joshua Mboizi said it is difficult to start and register children homes because of the stringent safety measures involved yet they are crucial for rehabilitation and care of children, not only in conflict with the law, but also in need of care, and commended The Vine Baby Cottage for being the pioneer children’s home.

“This cottage is a blessing and relief for child protection and babies’ home for the rising number of children born to stressed parents who have abdicated their responsibilities and parenting values,” Mboizi said.

Stanbic bank Kamuli Branch congratulates the Cottage on its third anniversary with support groceries PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO



Stanbic Bank Kamuli Branch Manager Jean Kyobuhiire, who presented an assortment of packed groceries to the cottage, appreciated the financial discipline and value for money services given to the children whom she described as “healthy and loved”.

She said: “We appreciate partnering with this cottage. A three-year journey of love and passion is in the best interest of the children whose despondent and hopeless lives are being turned around.”