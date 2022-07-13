Thugs break into Mengo court

Unknown thugs on Tuesday night broke into the Mengo Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala and stole an unspecified number of court documents and other items.

The thugs gained access to the court through the back door and entered the cashier's office and the Small Claims Procedure office.

Sources who preferred anonymity said that computers that were being used in both the offices were destroyed by the thugs and the main system server was taken. At the time of the robbery, there were only two Police Counter Terrorism officers on guard.

The Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Mr Jamson Karemani, said that the court has been sealed as the Police conduct investigations. He said that they are yet to establish the documents that were stolen.

“It is true that Mengo Chief Magistrate’s Court was broken into last night. The premises have been sealed off to allow the police to carry out investigations. It will be after police allowing our staff access to their offices that we will be able to establish what is missing,” he said.

The robbery brought business at the court to a standstill. The prison warders who had brought suspects to the court were left stranded.

Mr Emmanuel Bunya, the Spokesperson of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit said that they had brought suspects for plea taking including; Ms Franklin Babibaasa and Mr Edward Turyarugayo for impersonating Brigadier Henry Isoke, but they found when the court was closed.

The break-in comes barely two months after the Judiciary received 77, 472 historical files dating more than 100 years ago from the Archives of Mengo Chief Magistrates Court.