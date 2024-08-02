Thugs give Mbarara locals sleepless nights

The residents claim some of these thugs are known to security, but are left unpunished.

The thugs, often armed with crude weapons such as pangas and knives, are reportedly attacking people in various locations, including streets, building corridors, and homes, during day and night.

Ms Kellen Ninsiima, a resident of Biafra in Kakiika, Mbarara City North Division, told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have reported the thugs but no action has been taken.

“They drink and take all kinds of substances from morning hours. They later start hawking stolen merchandise ranging from clothes, TVs, shoes, and bed sheets. Some exchange these for food and alcohol,” she explained.

Ms Ninsiima said fear of retaliation has prevented some residents from reporting these criminals to the authorities.

“Some are arrested by security and are released immediately to cause more havoc,” she said.

Mr Asaph Mwijukye, a resident of Kijungu in Nyamityobora ward in Mbarara City South, says the criminals have known hideouts.

“They have commanding centres for example at Independence Park near the fence separating Independence Park and All Saints Church. There is another one near the sewer line, all of which are well known to police,” he explained.

Mr Lauben Muramuzi, the general secretary Kakiika Cell in Kakiika Ward, Mbarara City North, expressed concern about the lifestyle of some residents, which suggests involvement in criminal activities. However, he pointed out the difficulty in taking action without concrete evidence..

“True, the lifestyle of some people in our areas is always questionable, some of them start drinking from morning to evening without any known employment but at times, we lack evidence. You can’t arrest someone for enjoying his money, the police will ask you where the evidence is,” he explained.

Mr Muhammad Majid, the defence secretary for Kasengenge Cell in Kakoba Ward, Mbarara City South Division, said they have often reported these criminals to the police but have not been helped.

“There are many criminals in Mbarara but most of them hide in the slums during the day. Some even rich people hire them to steal and carry out all sorts of criminality, they have leaders who are in charge of missions and operations they are going to carry out,” Mr Majid said.

The Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, blamed the local community and Local Council leaders for contributing to the insecurity.

“We have always had police deployments and patrols around the city, but when we arrest some of the suspects, the same people claiming we are not helping them come claiming we arrested wrong elements,” he said

Mr Kasasira urged locals to provide evidence of officers failing to perform their duties and assured that such cases would be investigated.

“If they claim the thugs are known in communities and they are the leaders there, they have not informed us what they want us to do. They should cooperate with us,” he added.

Mr Kasasira also attributed some of these cases of criminality to the increased number of street children.

The Mbarara City Resident Commissioner, Rtd Col James Mwesigye, suggested that unemployment among the youth might be a factor in the city’s insecurity,

“Locals wonder at the unemployed youth and tag them criminals, yes it can be a source of insecurity, but there is no evidence that they have committed an offence,” he said.

Victims say

Mr Aggrey Twesigye, a resident of Alliance in Kakoba, said: “I was attacked on June 27 at around 10pm, slightly cut in the neck and robbed of everything I had including my phones and money, the next morning I reported the case at Nyakaizi Police Station, they promised to arrest the suspects because I had identified one of them but nothing was done.”

Mr Badhir Misindo, another victim and resident of Kakoba, Mbarara City, said: “I was coming from Koranorya. My car ran out of fuel suddenly. A group of four young people came with sticks, stones and a panga, ordered me out and stole everything I had, including my two phones and Shs450,000. You cannot be safe in Mbarara City whether day or night but the unfortunate thing is that these people stay in communities but are not arrested” .