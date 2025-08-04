Thugs go on rampage in city, target factories, MoMo agents





The stabbing to death of a female mobile money agent in Nansana East I B Zone, Wakiso District, last Monday, drew sharp focus on violent robberies in Kampala and neighbouring towns.

The spikes in these violent crimes have targeted pedestrians on the streets, those in factories, mobile money agents, and homes, as police struggle to bring the situation under control.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, said Rose Kyamazima was stabbed by three men, who trailed her on a motorcycle after she visited an ATM at 9:40pm.

“As she was about to reach her residence, the thugs violently descended on her, forcing her rider to flee, leaving her alone.

Despite her attempts to run away, she was overpowered and stabbed to death,” he said. Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said the suspects made off with her mobile phones, ATM card, and an unspecified amount of cash.

This is one of the many incidents where criminals use projectiles such as pavers, sharp objects, and firearms to attack their victims. Worryingly, criminals in other cities and major towns across the country are copying these violent tactics and are using them against their victims there.

Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area (KMP) covers Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts, parts of Mpigi, Kayunga, and Mityana districts.

More stabbings

Thirty days ago, unidentified men raided the mobile money shop of Sophia Nakiwolo on Nasser Road in the central business district of Kampala and stabbed her before robbing her of money in broad daylight. She bled to death.

The suspects have not been identified or arrested despite the numerous surveillance CCTV cameras that the government has installed across the city.

Another mobile money agent survived being stabbed when police officers on patrol heard him crying for help at around 8pm in Lungujja in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, on June 28.

The thugs, armed with machetes and knives, attempted to stab the police officers who confronted them. The officers shot at them, killing two and fatally wounding another. Two other suspects escaped. The police report said they recovered two motorcycles and several machetes.

“At the scene, police recovered a bag with Shs8,435,000, two transaction mobile phones (MTN and Airtel), the victim’s National Identity Card, and his house keys. From the suspects, officers also recovered two motorcycles—one with registration number UGE 294X (a maroon Haojue) and another numberless Haojue—along with two pangas,” the police report stated.

On the day Kyamazima was murdered in Nansana, 18 hours earlier in Namugongo Division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, and in Goma Division, Mukono District, the residents were also crying out for help after thugs armed with machetes and knives raided their homes.

The helpless residents were rescued by boda boda riders, who forced the thugs to flee. A hot pursuit ensued from one zone to another until Namanve, where the police in the industrial park joined the chase.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said the boda boda riders and police overpowered one suspect before arresting him.

“He helped us arrest two others. We recovered a motorcycle, three smartphones, and other items from the suspects,” Mr Rusoke said on Monday. Mr Rusoke said the suspect shared with them critical information about their operations and the areas where they carried out the crimes.

“The attackers began their raids in Nabweru-Mukono District, then swooped through Kyaliwajjala, Sonde in Wakiso, and onto Seeta Town in Mukono, as admitted by one of the suspects. On their return route to Nabweru, they carried out more robberies at Namanve Industrial Park on the Kampala-Jinja highway,” he said.

The places cited are residential areas that house hundreds of people who work in the city and industrial areas of Mukono and Wakiso districts, and Kampala.

Double murder in Entebbe

After the stabbing to death of David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife Florence Mutaaga, 62, by a yet-to-be-identified suspect at their home at Plot 17, Research Road in Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso, on July 7, several KMP dwellers are yet to come to terms with the incident.

A police bounty of Shs50m to help detectives identify the voice and image of the suspect hasn’t yet been claimed by anyone.

Break-ins in Kawempe

A few miles away in Kawempe Division, Kampala City, the entire week, armed thugs raided one factory after another, breaking into safes and offices. A factory owned by the Aya Brothers was among those breached, with a suspect armed with an AK-47 raiding the factory offices and fleeing with an unspecified amount of cash.

The KMP deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, announced that the trend of criminals attacking factories was back. “There is a trend that our police have noticed, as there was three to four years ago. We had this issue within the sector of manufacturing where robbers used to raid factories, rob items and cash,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He added that on July 25, they foiled an attempted robbery in a factory at Kazo-Angola, Kawempe Division, involving eight suspects. He said the suspects had used a motorcycle and a Toyota Noah to carry out the robbery when they fell into the police trap. He said three of the suspects were arrested, but the rest took off on a motorcycle and on foot. They also recovered the getaway vehicle and office-breaking items.

Mr Owoyesigyire said: “We have established that the group has more than nine people. We believe others are still on the run.”

In another incident two days before at Kazo-Angola, the police by coincidence stopped a vehicle that had violated the traffic lights at Kutaano in Kawempe, only for the occupants to stop and flee.

When the officers searched the vehicle, they found office-breaking items, prompting them to hunt for the owner and occupants. Three suspects were arrested, who they believe are linked to a group that raided a factory in Kazo-Angola.

He said the suspects have been targeting offices that have safes or offices that keep cash and electronics like laptops. The police have advised factory managers against keeping huge sums of cash in their premises.

Previous raids

Attacks on factories were rampant between 2018 and 2020, forcing manufacturers and warehouse owners to appeal to President Museveni for help. Mr Museveni then ordered the deployment of Local Defence Unit personnel and the army to protect factories and warehouses. Many of these factories are still protected by soldiers.

But some of the criminals have relocated to upcountry towns, or have devised new ways to beat the police. For instance, on July 10, 2025, four thugs kidnapped two Pakistanis, Abaasi Ali and Rashid Ahmed, who work for Lucky Sajid, an investor, in Luweero District. They drove them to a rural area where they demanded a ransom of Shs20m from their employer.

Police were tipped off and tracked the suspects to Matugga and rescued the victims. Two suspects were arrested while the rest fled. With a rise in criminality, the police are now deploying disruptive tactics to disorganise the would-be criminals.

In nearly all divisions, the police commanders are carrying out low-level cordon and search operations of suspected dark spots, arresting youth suspected of crimes and dumping them in jail.

Such operations have been carried out in Mukono, Kawempe, Kajjansi, Kira Municipality, Nakawa Division, and Makindye Division in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Experienced officers versus rookies

The rise in crime came months after the police leadership transferred nearly all the most experienced police officers from KMP and surrounding areas to outlying rural areas.

They replaced them with fresh, inexperienced officers from training schools. The police leadership accused the experienced officers in KMP of having overstayed in the urban areas and becoming too friendly to habitual criminals to act on them.

Some police sources attributed the rise in crime to the sacking of special police constables (SPCs), who lived and operated in the same communities. Early this year, the police sacked more than 5,000 SPCs across the country.

The SPCs are recruited from the communities they live in to help the police fight crime. Although they were supposed to work temporarily, many remained at the stations for years while supporting police work.

One former commander in the city division said the gap left by the sacking of the SPCs, who knew the delinquents in the community and the hot spots, is now being taken advantage of by the criminals. The commander said many of the new commanders and their subordinates are still learning the new territories and suspected criminals.

The army has also scaled down its deployments and patrols in the city since the start of this year, creating another gap that is yet to be covered.

