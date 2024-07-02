Thugs hack guard to death, use his gun to rob fuel station

Unidentified thugs have hacked to death a security guard at Nesta Silver Fuel Station in Bugumba ‘A’ village, Iganga municipality, and used his gun to rob the facility.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula, identified the deceased as Eriya Byandala, a security guard attached to Saracen Uganda Limited.

“We have had a murder and robbery incident at Nesta Fuel Station on Kaliro Road and are hunting for the thugs involved,’’ Ms Nandaula said in the aftermath of the incident adding that Shs1 million was robbed from the place.

The thugs are said to have hit the guard on the head with a hoe making him drop the gun which they picked, proceeded to the supermarket at the fuel station and forced attendants to surrender money and mobile phones.

Ms Martha Namugwano, a supervisor at this fuel station said the thugs struck at around 3am on July 2.

“A pump attendant signaled to me that he was under captivity, but almost immediately, one of the armed thugs had already entered the supermarket and was telling us to lie on the floor,” Ms Namugwano said.

She added that the thugs asked the cashier to stand up and pack all the money in her possession in a polythene bag and hand it over to him while the three people inside the supermarket were told to surrender their mobile phones to him.

Ms Namugwano further revealed that closed-circuit television, CCTV cameras at the fuel station managed to capture every moment and will share it with police to help with the investigations.

Bugumba ‘A’ village vice chairperson, Juma Isabirye, said he was informed about the incident on Tuesday morning by a police patrol unit.

“There were two security guards deployed but the other one was sleeping at the time of the robbery,” he said adding that when he woke up to ask his colleague to also rest, he found him dead in a pool of blood and reported the matter to Police.