Thugs hit Bishop Niringiye

Retired Bishop Zac Niringiye, an activist, has sustained injuries after thugs hit him with a brick on the head before robbing him of a mobile phone on Wednesday.

Bishop Niringiye was walking back home at about 6:45pm when he was attacked near Legacy Courts in Ntinda, Nakawa Division in Kampala City.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident.

“The suspects took off after the crime. We are working around the clock to identify and arrest them. The good news is the victim is out of danger and has been discharged from hospital,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

The police have embarked on a task of obtaining CCTV footage from private entities to identify the suspects.

Attacks on unsuspecting pedestrians that criminals suspect to be carrying cash or electronics is on the increase, police say.

Targeted

On Monday, police spokesman Fred Enanga warned people in rich neighbourhoods, who jog while carrying expensive electronics and jewellery, that they are targeted.

Last week, a14-member gang on motorcycles attacked an accountant who was riding a motorcycle on Mawanda Road in Kampala City and robbed him of Shs5m and two mobile phones.

Another gang hit Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu with a blunt object on the head and robbed on Mbogo Road a fortnight ago.

Mr Enanga said they were pursuing the suspects, adding that several have been arrested.

“We used to see two riders or four riders. Now we are seeing an increase of gangs descending on their victims,” Mr Enanga said.

Police have so far arrested only two suspects in Ms Kamasanyu and Mawanda Road attacks.

In March, four thugs attacked Mr Kannankutty Krisnamaham and robbed him of Euro 100,000 near Kitgum House junction on Jinja Road.

The criminals trail their victims and then beat them until they are unconscious before robbing of them of their valuables.