Thugs raid pharmacy, steal items worth over Shs40m

Police in the Greater Masaka sub-region are on the hunt for unknown individuals who broke into a pharmacy in Kalisizo Town Council, Kyotera District, and made away with cash and various items worth millions.

The incident occurred on July 19 at J & J Pharmacy, located on Church Street in Kalisizo Town Council, allegedly between 2 am and 4 am, during which drugs and computers worth Shs42 million and Shs5 million in cash were stolen.

Ms Sarah Namutaaya, a cleaner at the pharmacy, noticed that the padlocks were broken when she arrived at work on Wednesday morning.

"I immediately telephoned the manager who quickly came. We informed the proprietor who ordered us to take photos before opening the pharmacy," she said in an interview on July 19.

Upon opening the pharmacy, Ms Namutaaya and the manager discovered that eight boxes of drugs and two desktop computers were missing. Subsequently, Ms. Justine Nakalama, the pharmacy's proprietor, reported the case to Kalisizo Police Station under file number CRB 223/2023.

A team of detectives, led by Mr Emmanuel Tumukunde, the Officer in Charge of Kalisizo Police Station, visited the scene on Wednesday morning and launched an investigation into the matter.

Mr Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, advised business owners to avoid keeping large sums of money at their places of work.

"We have learned that they [the victims] had kept five million shillings in the shop for three days instead of banking it, and that is the cash which reportedly got stolen," he said.

Mr Kasirye revealed that detectives have gathered some evidence, including capturing fingerprints from the scene.

In the last one and a half months, the area has experienced incidents of robberies, with attackers mostly targeting cash and valuable items.

On June 1, a mobile money shop owned by Mr Frank Lwanga at Ziriddamu Shopping Centre in Kalisizo Town Council was raided by three gunmen who made off with over Shs150 million.