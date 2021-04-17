Thugs rob, gang-rape woman at Archbishop Lwanga home

The thugs forcibly entered the house where they got hold of other victims, who they threatened with death if they didn’t hand over money.

By Andrew Bagala

The police have sent a special team to investigate and pursue a gang armed with machetes that raided the home of late Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, robbed the people at home of money and phones and gang-raped a woman.

The thugs, suspected to number about 20, raided the home at Kyabakadde Village, Kyampisi Sub-county in Mukono District, around 1.45am on Thursday night, the police confirmed.

The woman who was gang-raped, the police sources we spoke to for this story say, was rushed to a health centre for attention.

Archbishop Lwanga suddenly died of heart attack on April 3. He was buried inside Rubaga Cathedral last week after days of mourning that involved taking his body to his home in Kyabakadde.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said a special security team was already in the area to track down the thugs who gang-raped a woman and robbed money from others at the home.

“Scene of crime officers have taken fingerprints and other exhibits that the suspects left at the scene. We are sure that they are going to be arrested,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said on Friday morning.

The attack came after the victims had just held a family meeting about the management of the deceased’s estate and on the night after Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, the caretaker of Kampala Archdiocese, had visited the family at Kyabakadde to commiserate with them.

Police officers suspect that the thugs thought the family members were keeping huge sums of money at the home. President Museveni sent had earlier Shs200m in condolences to the family.

ASP Owoyesigyire said the suspects had covered their faces to avoid being identified.

The armed thugs cut the perimeter fence at the back of the home to gain access to the residence.

They then overpowered the home guard, beat and tied him up, according to the police.

They then forcibly entered the house where they got hold of other victims, who they threatened with death if they didn’t hand over money the thugs claimed was being hidden in the house.

ASP Owoyesigyire said the victims pleaded with the suspects that they didn’t have the said millions they were talking about.

“The suspects robbed any penny and mobile phones that they could land on from each victim. They also gang-raped a woman,” he said.

The suspects then reportedly tied up their victims and fled the scene.

Police were later called by first responders about the incident, but they arrived after the thugs had left.

However, one of the residents in the house was absent at the time when the incident happened.

“He resurfaced at around 6am. So we have arrested him to help us with the investigations,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Gangs armed with machetes are common in Mukono District and they are daring.

Last year, they attacked the home of the executive director of Uganda Media Centre, Mr Ofwono Opondo, and demanded money from his family members. At Archbishop Lwanga’s home in Kyabakadde, the family members we encountered yesterday morning were in fear and declined to speak to us as the security combed the area.