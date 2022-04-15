Thugs shoot gold dealer dead in Kassanda

Police in Kassanda District are investigating the murder of Elias Magala commonly known as Mangere who was a gold dealer in the area.

Magala, 36, a resident of Rugingi village Kijjuna Parish in Kitumbi Sub County, was shot dead by unknown thugs whose motive, according to police, was to rob him.

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, said that the incident happened on Thursday at about 6pm in Biwalwe village, Bukuya Town Council in the same district.

She said the preliminary findings show that the deceased was coming from the gold processing area of Musa Mubiru where he had been working in Kanyogoga village.

"As he reached in the swamp along Kanyogoga-Bukuya road while driving to his home in Rugingi village, he met unknown assailants who shot him dead," Ms Kawala said.

She said police were invited and responded in time and recovered cartridges from the crime scene which they intend to use in the investigations.

The body was taken to Mityana Hospital for postmortem, and Police have pledged to do everything possible to ensure that the suspects are identified and brought to book.