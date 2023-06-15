Thugs steal ambulance from Kibaale District

Unknown thugs have made off with an ambulance belonging to EMESCO Health Centre IV in Kibaale town council.

The ambulance, a Land Cruiser Reg. No. UBB 655K was stolen on Tuesday night.

The ambulance was under the care of Dr Andrew Kasangaki, a staff of EMESCO Health Centre when it was stolen.

The ambulance was donated to the health centre by Dr Emmily Kugonza, the Buyanja County Member Of Parliament.

According to police preliminary information, Dr Kasangaki drove and parked the ambulance at his residence on Tuesday night, but after a few hours when his wife went outside, she realized that the ambulance was missing.

The couple immediately reported the incident to the police.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that a team of investigators from the flying squad has been deployed to track down the culprits and recover the stolen ambulance.

“Our intelligence team is working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the ambulance. They are currently having good leads,” he said.