Thugs terrorise Ibanda locals

Residents of Ibanda District are living in fear as thugs continue to terrorise them at night. The most affected are residents of Bufunda Ward, on Mpiira Street and Main Street in Ibanda Municipality, who walk home from their places of work.

Residents say thieves hide in dark corridors and streets due to the lack of streetlights, attacking innocent people walking home as early as 8pm. Ms Winnie Atukwase, a vendor from Soweto Market in Bufunda II Division, said thieves often appear carrying torches to check whether all vendors have left so that they can break into stalls and steal property.

“We close very early so that thieves do not find us because they come carrying torches and checking through vendors’ shops to steal commodities,” she said.

Ms Atukwase recounted how she was attacked last Tuesday as she returned home.

“I had an order for charcoal to deliver to a client who lives along the route to my home. It was at that moment that three men attacked me, demanded money, tore my apron and took Shs40,000 I had made that day,” she said.

She added that thugs target people in dark areas because there are no streetlights in Ibanda Town.

“We ask security forces to come and help us. If there were streetlights along this place, we could work beyond 8pm, but it is impossible. We ask for government intervention,” she said.

Mr Colleb Twinamatsiko, another resident, said suspected thugs are often arrested and released the same day, leaving residents frustrated.

“Thieves are not only in Bufunda but in all areas. They steal goats, cows, boda bodas and anything they come across. What disturbs us is the weak law enforcement here; when a thief is arrested, the following day he will appear in public. I think officers are mainly after money,” he stated.

Mr Godwin Musinguzi, a charcoal vendor at Soweto Market in Bufunda II Ward, revealed that the market’s location, surrounded by gardens and plantations, gives thieves a place to hide and attack people from.

“This side is very dark. Thieves who rob people from other streets run here to hide and steal from us as well. We often find firewood and sacks of charcoal stolen from our stalls,” he said.

Mr Lazaro Mugisha, a boda boda operator at Bufunda Stage, said riders have been targets of the robbers, with many losing their lives.

“Most of us boda boda riders are attacked, killed, and dumped into trenches. They steal motorcycles and phones,” he said.

Local leaders blamed

Mr Godfrey Mbetegyereize, the Ibanda District Resident Commissioner, accused local leaders of failing to confront wrongdoers in their communities.

“What I have observed in society, according to my audit, is that leaders chosen by the people are not doing much and fear losing voter support. There is a high rate of crime due to people who use drugs and go beyond their normal senses, which leads to all sorts of theft-related crimes,” he said.

He urged leaders and residents to work with the police to ensure suspects are arrested and prosecuted. “Let enforcement officers play their part. Law enforcers should hunt down these vagabonds,” he said.