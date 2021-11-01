Prime

Thugs terrorise Kira-Kasangati road users 

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The armed thugs have been erecting illegal roadblocks on the road at night and robbing their victims of the property.
  • The thugs have been targeting their victims in isolated areas during curfew.


Police are hunting at least five robbers dressed in military fatigue and armed with at least two assault rifles who have been terrorising motorists and pedestrians using Kira-Kasangati Road.
The armed thugs have been erecting illegal roadblocks on the road at night and robbing their victims of the property.

