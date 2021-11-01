Thugs terrorise Kira-Kasangati road users 

Police are hunting at least five robbers dressed in military fatigue and armed with at least two assault rifles who have been terrorising motorists and pedestrians using Kira-Kasangati Road.

The armed thugs have been erecting illegal roadblocks on the road at night and robbing their victims of the property.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said: “The incidents happened the other week and we put in place measures to ensure that no one is attacked in the area. Since then we haven’t received any such incident. But it is true, we are hunting the thugs who attacked road users.”

The thugs have been targeting their victims in isolated areas during curfew.

A police source said the thugs stopped Mr Lamech Kabuuka, who was driving a car, and robbed him of Shs2m and other unspecified documents on October 21 at 2am.

One hour later, they stopped a Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier, Capt Noah Opio, who was driving home with his wife and robbed them of money and other property.

The thugs removed the duo from their car and took it.

Using the stolen car, they intercepted Lilian Namuddu at Kitikifumba Village, a few kilometres from Kira Township, and robbed her.

“On the way, they also found Godfrey Tugume, a private security guard attached to Action War Veteran Security Company Ltd, and detained him until he showed them a road to the tarmac road before releasing him,” a source said.

The source further claimed that while they were heading to the main road, they found another victim, Ms Annah Komujuni, a human resource manager for Steel and Tube.

“They also stopped her and robbed her of $200 (Shs710,000), Shs250,000 and mobile phones,” the source said.

However, the victims communicated on their security WhatsApp group and a hunt started. One of the residents found the car the suspects were driving abandoned by the roadside as they pursued them.

“After a chase, we suspect that the thugs couldn’t locate the road to the main road so they jumped out of the car and fled on foot,” the source said.