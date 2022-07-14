Thugs vandalise multi-million Mengo Zonal Industrial Park

The multi-million Mengo Zonal Industrial Park in Kayunga District has suffered a setback just one week to its official opening after vandals stole all the solar panels at the facility.

Located in Gangama Village, Nazigo Sub-county, the facility, built under the presidential initiative for the industrialisation of the economy, is aimed at skilling the youth in disciplines such as tailoring, knitting, carpentry, welding, bakery, maize processing, stone cutting and brick-making.

The Kayunga Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Abdul Batambuze, said the industrial hub, which will be a training centre for the 11 districts of Kayunga, Luweero, Gomba, Mukono, Nakasongola, Buvuma, Nakaseke, Butambala, Wakiso, Buikwe and Mpigi, was attacked by thugs late last month who stole six solar panels worth Shs60 million.

“Just as we were in the process of preparing to open the facility this month, it suffered a big setback because the alternative source of power was stolen,” Mr Batambuze said on Monday.

“We are now stuck on what to do if electricity goes off,” he added.

Mr Batambuze noted that the hub manager, whom he did not name, had been suspended pending investigations into the incident.

“Preliminary police investigations into the act have pointed to the negligence of duty because the hub manager failed to report the theft to police until the officials found out,” he said.

This reporter could not verify the allegations against the hub manager since he was unidentified.

The CAO explained that authorities from the 11 benefiting districts were registering learners, who are slated to begin training at the hub soon.

Each district, Mr Batambuze said, will send 27 learners to the hub, while Kayunga, the host district, will send 29 learners.

The training will last six months, after which fresh learners will be enrolled.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Felix Mugizi, said they are investigating the incident, adding that some people have already recorded statements.

About the hubs

The government set up the industrial hubs in various parts of the country with the intention of fighting unemployment among the youth.

The director of Industrial Hubs and Presidential Projects in State House, Mr Ray Kamugisha, has already indicated that 12 industrial hubs will be starting full operations by July 23 and each hub will admit a total of 300 youth per semester, who will be studying on a residential basis for six months.