Thunderstorm leaves Entebbe town in ruins

The girls’ dormitory at Nkumba Primary School, which was deroofed by the hailstorm in the wee hours of February 17, 2022. Photos/Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The rainstorm started at around 4am yesterday and lasted almost three hours.

Vast parts of Entebbe Town, a beautiful Lake Victoria peninsula, were yesterday reduced to a pile of debris after wee-hour gusty winds toppled trees and deroofed buildings, including schools and police senior quarters.
 Thick clouds drifted menacingly for hours and when the skies opened at around 4am, heavy rains pounded with a nature’s vengeance, catching residents, students, and police officers unprepared.
 Some of the power poles on the re-touched Entebbe highway were toppled, plunging the peninsula which hosts the State House into darkness.

