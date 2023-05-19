Tight monetary policy has supported shillings stability – Central Bank

Tight monetary policy stance that has been in place since June 2021 has contributed to stability in Uganda’s foreign exchange market with the shilling remaining relatively stable against a hard currency like the Greenback (US dollar), the Bank of Uganda has revealed.

The Executive Director of Research at the Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume said the stability of the shilling has in large part been a result of tight monetary policy leading to tight shilling liquidity in the banking system.

“The Uganda shilling depreciated by about 1.4% between January and March 2023, compared to a depreciation of 4.8% by the Kenyan shilling, and 6.9% by the South African Rand. But the exchange rate has remained stable and economic growth recovery is at a solid rate,” he told the Monitor, adding that: “Inflation peaked in the quarter to December 2022 and is projected to return to target by the end of 2023.”

In its state of the economy report for the month of April 2023, the Central Bank said the swift resolution of the banking turbulence in the US and Europe helped to calm the global financial markets and the shilling stabilized towards the end of March 2023 but on the overall depreciated by 1.6 per cent month-on-month and by 4.3 per cent year-on-year to Shs3,744 per US dollar.

“The relatively stronger shilling has also allowed the BoU to buy forex to shore up the reserve buffers and $63 million was purchased during the quarter to March 2023. Overall, the total amount purchased for reserve build-up, in the first nine months of FY 2022/23 amounted to $125.8 million,” the report states.

The Central Bank said in real terms, the shilling has been steadily appreciating since September 2022 offering support to the disinflation process domestically through declining imported inflation.

Regarding the balance of payment (BOP), the central bank said overall, the country registered a BOP deficit of $1.069 billion in the year to March 2023, a reversal from a BOP surplus of $738.5 million recorded in the previous year.