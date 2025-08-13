Tight security in Sembabule as NRM elects new district chairperson

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members in central Uganda’s Sembabule District headed to the polls Wednesday to elect a new district executive committee chairperson, in a vote marred by months of delays and political tension.

Heavy police and army deployment was visible at the Sembabule Town playground, the venue for the vote, as security forces moved to prevent a repeat of past clashes.

The contest pits State Minister for Health (General Duties) Anifa Kawooya against retired serviceman Gen Phenihas Katirima. The seat has been held for two decades by former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, who is not seeking re-election.

“We want to conduct this exercise to its logical conclusion and focus on other party programmes as per the electoral roadmap,” said (Rtd) Major James Kinobe, the NRM Electoral Commissioner for the Buganda Region, during a pre-election harmonisation meeting on Tuesday.

A total of 659 delegates are eligible to vote, including representatives from 17 sub-counties, parliamentary flag bearers, district executive members, and special interest groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Delegates from Bulongo Sub-county will not take part due to a lack of substantive leadership.

History of disputes

The first attempt to hold the vote in May ended in chaos when supporters of the two camps clashed after police blocked them from entering the polling grounds.

Minister Kawooya later accused Sembabule District Police Commander Living Twazagye of physically assaulting her during the fracas.

State Minister for Health (General Duties) Anifa Kawooya with Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo and NRM members before the Sembabule District party polls were halted on May 23, 2025. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

The confrontation prompted Kinobe to consult NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Tango Odoi, who recommended suspending the vote.

The decision was resisted by retired army officers, including Brig Emmanuel Rwashande and Gen Katirima, who accused the commission of bias.

Katirima later declared himself winner of the aborted election, claiming support from 380 out of 631 delegates.

“When my friend Anifa saw that huge number together, they feared and boycotted the exercise, and we won the vote,” he said at the time, vowing to unite party structures in the district.

Other uncontested seats

Before the May vote was suspended, several key positions had already been filled unopposed. President Museveni’s younger brother, Aine Godfrey Kaguta Sodo, secured the district vice-chairperson seat, while Sembabule Woman MP Mary Begumisa was confirmed as general secretary and Mawogola North MP Shartis Musherure Kutesa as secretary for finance.

High stakes in Sembabule

NRM primaries and internal elections in Sembabule have a reputation for being highly charged. The winner of the district party chairperson seat often gains a strong advantage in parliamentary contests.

In 2010, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo destroyed electoral materials at the same playground, alleging an attempt to rig him out, triggering clashes that left several injured.

Police officers try to calm down NRM members in Sembabule after party district polls were aborted on May 23. PHOTO/GETRUDE MUTYABA

This year’s vote is being closely monitored by security forces and party officials, who say they are determined to avoid a repeat of past violence.