Tik Toker jailed 2 years for 'demeaning' Museveni

A Tik Toker has been sentenced to two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to spreading hate speech against President Museveni and the First Family.

The sentence of Emmanuel Nabugodi, 21, followed his admission to the charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information against the head of state last week. This was earlier today before the Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis.

The magistrate while sentencing the TikToker, said there is a need for the court to send a stern warning to other people out there who could be abusing the fountain of honour instead of respecting him.

“This court has seen the accused in court, and does not believe that he is remorseful, ignorance of the law is no defence, this court is of the view that the convict deserves a deterrent sentence to enable him to learn from his acts and next time to respect the fountain of honour,” Magistrate Amabilis ruled.

Adding: “The likes of the convict instead of being gainfully employed, resort to TikTok to abuse and ridicule people, most especially the fountain of honour, which was in this case, the convict in this case abused, ridiculed, and degraded the person of the President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The convict also spread malicious information relating to the person of His Excellency, through other people's SIM cards.

In breaking down the sentences; Magistrate Amabilis said since the TikToker had been on remand for 24 days, on count one(hate speech), she sentenced him to two years imprisonment, on count two (malicious information), she sentenced him to two years imprisonments, and on count three (prohibition of the use of another person’s sim card), the TikToker was jailed eight months.

On count four(prohibition of use of another person’s sim card), the convict was also sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

The magistrate said all the sentences will run concurrently, meaning the Tik Toker will spend two years in prison.