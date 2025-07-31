TikToker accused of malicious claims against Museveni to learn fate on Monday

Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Tibayeita Edgar Tusiime has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Elson Tumwine, a 23-year-old Makerere University student, for August 4.

Tumwine, who recently went missing for nearly a month, reappeared in court facing charges of hate speech and violating the Computer Misuse Act.

Initial reports indicated that Tumwine was abducted from his internship location in Hoima and was missing for nearly a month before reappearing in Entebbe Magistrate's Court, where he faced charges of hate speech and violations of the Computer Misuse Act.

The prosecution contends that in May this year, Tumwine shared a video on his TikTok account in which he commented that "according to Anita Among, President Museveni apologized to the Baganda, behaving as if that is the only part of the country he offended. Museveni burned a full train of human beings in Mukura, Teso region; a thousand people were killed and dumped in a swamp opposite Soroti University by Banyarwanda soldiers who came to help him."

This statement was characterised by the prosecution as an attempt to ridicule, demean, or promote hostility against President Museveni and Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda.

In court, Tumwine pleaded guilty to the charges and sought forgiveness. The case now awaits the magistrate's sentencing decision.

Tumwine joins a list of four other TikTok users who have already been sentenced to prison for charges related to offensive communication towards President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his family.

In recent years, Uganda has seen a rise in cases related to online speech, with several individuals facing charges for insulting the president or his family on social media.

The government has taken steps to regulate online content, citing the need to protect public figures and maintain national security. Critics, however, argue that these measures infringe on freedom of expression and stifle dissenting voices.



