TikToker further remanded for jubilating over Tumwine’s death

Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court has deferred a ruling on the bail application of a 27-year-old woman who allegedly filmed herself jubilating over the death of former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine which video she’s said to have shared on social media platforms.

Teddy Nalubowa, a supporter of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) was on Monday further remanded to Luzira prison by grade one magistrate Marion Mangeni who heard her bail application filed by her lawyer, Shamim Malende.

Malende who doubles as Kampala Woman MP and NUP member argued that the offence against the TikToker is bailable, she’s presumed innocent until proven guilty and that her sureties (Nalubowa’s father David Ssemujju and grandfather Emmie Sebuliba Busuulwa) know their roles.

After hearing the application, the magistrate adjourned the court proceedings to October 3 on the request of the state prosecutor who needed more time to scrutinize the sureties’ documents before they can reply to the application.

Nalubowa alias Tracy Manule Bobiholic was charged with offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011, on September 9, 2022 and remanded to Luzira prison after spending more than 10 days in police custody.

Prosecution alleges that Nalubowa on August 23, 2022 at Ndeeba, Rubaga Division in Kampala wilfully and repeatedly used electronic communication on Facebook and TikTok to disturb the peace, quiet or right to privacy of President Museveni to wit “Tumwine finally you have died but you died long time and your boss president Museveni will also die. You will die one-by-one and we shall celebrate” with no purpose of legitimate communication.