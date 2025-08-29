TikToker Madubarah jailed 12 months for insulting President, Speaker

The Entebbe Senior Magistrate Grade One, Edgar Tibayeita Tusiime, has sentenced shoe hawker and National Unity Platform (NUP) member, Mr Juma Musuuza alias Madubarah, to 12 months' imprisonment over hate speech and malicious information against President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker Anita Among, and First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Mr Musuuza was convicted of six counts, three counts of hate speech and three counts of malicious information against the trio. Court heard that in October last year, Musuuza, while in Wakiso District or thereabouts, using the TikTok account Madubarah UG through a computer, sent or shared information likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"If Museveni hands over power to his drunkard son, the country will be destroyed within two days, let Ugandans pray for our country and ourselves," he said. Court heard that in the same month, Musuuza shared information saying, "If Muhoozi takes over power from his father, the country will be destroyed within two days according to how he drinks, and whoever talks, we shall kill or arrest you relating to Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the first son." Court further heard that Musuuza said, "Using taxpayer's money to build a mansion which is better than Statehouse and buying bleaching jelly (chemicals) relating to Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament."

During his conviction, state attorney Mr Paul Byamukama Aheebwa asked the court to hand Musuuza the maximum of seven years' imprisonment or 750 currency points (Shs 15 million), since his actions are not an isolated incident, but rather part of a growing and rampant trend in which a breed of social media users continue to incite hatred through malicious publications about others under the pretext of exercising their rights to freedom of expression under the Constitution.

However, the lead defense lawyer, Mr. Jonathan Elotu, asked the court for a lenient sentence, citing Musuuza's status as a family man and sole breadwinner for his family, and the case being his first offense, which has seen him spend close to 10 months on remand at Kigo prison.

During sentencing, His Worship Tibayeita said the court had taken into account the submissions made by both sides, found the convict to be remorseful during the trial, and had no record of him being convicted by any court on commission of any offense before any court.

"Prosecution has not produced any record of him being in any case, so court proceeds to treat him like a first-time offender. The convict is accordingly sentenced to serve a time of 12 months' imprisonment on each count," he said. His Worship Tibayeita added, "The sentences shall run from the date he was first remanded, which is October 23, 2024, and the sentences shall run concurrently. If you're dissatisfied with the judgment or that sentence, you have the right to appeal before the High Court."

After the hearing, the second defence lawyer, Mr Mahad Kawuma, told the Monitor that they wouldn't appeal the sentence; however, they would appeal the conviction, saying it curtails freedom of expression, the right of media, and internet use in a democratic setting.

"We think it goes against Article 29 of the Constitution, which gives people the right to criticise leaders in any form they can. Secondly, this case may set a bad precedent, which may lead to many people being imprisoned in the same way," he said. Mr Kawuma added, "We are saying that a Magistrate Grade One doesn't have the jurisdiction to hear a case of this nature. When you add all that up, we feel this is a proper case that we should appeal."

Recently, the same court sentenced Makerere University finalist and TikToker Elson Tumwine to two months' imprisonment over offensive communication against President Museveni and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among after his guilty plea. Last year, Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis sentenced Mr. Emmanuel Nabugodi, then a 21-year-old TikToker, to two years' imprisonment over hate speech and spreading malicious information about President Yoweri Museveni after his guilty plea. The same court sentenced TikToker Edward Awebwa to six years in prison on his guilty plea for abusing President Museveni, First Lady Janet, and General Muhoozi on his TikTok account, Save Media Uganda, between February and March 2024.



