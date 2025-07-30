TikToker remanded over alleged malicious claims against ESO boss

A 32-year-old TikTok content creator and journalist has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly spreading malicious information about Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, the Director General of the External Security Organisation (ESO).

Benson Muyingo, popularly known online as Benson Pro UG, appeared before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko, where he was charged with one count of malicious information under the Computer Misuse Act.

According to the prosecution, during July 2025 Muyingo, together with others still at large, used a TikTok account registered as Benson Pro UG Official to transmit false and malicious information regarding the ESO boss.

The alleged post stated: “Wuno boss wa ESO in land grabbing and fraudulent at Kasenyi Bendegere” — loosely translated as “This ESO boss is involved in land grabbing and fraud at Kasenyi Bendegere.”

The prosecution contends that the statement, shared via a computer network, was intended to defame and cause reputational harm to Ambassador Ocwet.

In court, Muyingo denied the charge and confirmed he had sureties present to support his bail application.

“I have sureties, and they are in court today,” he told the magistrate.

However, Ms Nankya declined to entertain the bail application, noting that the State Attorney handling the case was unavailable.

“Unfortunately, the State Attorney who is personally handling this matter is away attending to other cases at City Hall Court. I am therefore unable to proceed with your bail application today,” she ruled.

Muyingo was remanded to Luzira Prison until August 12, 2025, when the bail hearing is expected to resume.

A resident of Mutundwe in Rubaga Division, Kampala District, Muyingo identifies as a Muganda by tribe and Anglican by faith. His TikTok channel, known for political commentary and social critiques, has attracted thousands of followers.

The Computer Misuse Act criminalizes the willful and repeated transmission of false or malicious information through electronic communication platforms.

As Muyingo was escorted out of court, some of his supporters whispered words of encouragement, with one remarking: “We stand by you — journalist or not, freedom of expression must be protected.”

The case will return to court on August 12.



