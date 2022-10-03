TikToker who jubilated over Gen Tumwine’s death granted bail

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a 27-year-old woman who allegedly filmed herself jubilating over the death of former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine which video she’s said to have shared on social media platforms.

Teddy Nalubowa, a supporter of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) was Monday granted a cash bail of Shs500,000 by grade one magistrate Marion Mangeni who heard her bail application filed by her lawyer, Shamim Malende.

Ms Mangeni also granted Nalubowa’s sureties a non-cash bond of Shs10 million to ensure that she reports whenever she’s needed in court.

While granting her bail, Ms Mangeni ruled that Nalubowa is still presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the sureties she presented are substantial.

Ms Malende who doubles as Kampala Woman MP argued that the offence against the TikToker is bailable, she’s presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that her sureties (Nalubowa’s father David Ssemujju and Grandfather Emmie Sebuliba Busuulwa) know their roles.

Nalubowa alias Tracy Manule Bobiholic was charged with offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011, on September 9, 2022, and remanded to Luzira prison after spending more than 10 days in police custody.