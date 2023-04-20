TODAY IN HISTORY: Binaisa defends ‘pigeon hole’  Constitution in UK

April 21, 1966

Uganda’s Attorney General Godfrey Binaisa defended the new Uganda constitution. While in England, Binaisa applauded the new Constitution enacted on April 15, 1966 by a few members of the then Ugandan Parliament.

Because it was not debated by the Parliament, the legislators were told by the Speaker to find their copies in their pigeon holes. It was later termed as the “pigeon hole” Constitution. The Mengo establishment and other detractors opposed the enactment of this Constitution.

Speaking about Kabaka Edward Muteesa and others’ refusal to recognise the “pigeon hole” Constitution, Binaisa said: “They are quite at liberty to appeal in the Uganda High Court. They would be doing us a good turn if they did.”

This was the country’s second Constitution. The first was the October 1961 Constitution , also known as the Independence constitution.

