TODAY IN HISTORY: Kyabazinga Nadiope dies after long illness

November 13, 1979

On this day in 1979, former Vice President of Uganda and the Kyabazinga of Busoga, Sir William Wilberforce Kadumbura Nadiope died.

He died aged 85 after a long illness at Jinja hospital. Nadiope was buried at his home in Kamuli District.

Before the burial, there was a prayer service led by Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze of Busoga Diocese. Bamwoze, the first bishop of Busoga Diocese, died in 2019.

Nadiope was an ex-service man who had fought in the Second World War in East Africa, Middle East and Burma.

He also participated in the London victory parade of 1946 in Britain after the war had ended.

At Uganda’s independence in 1962, he was commissioned Second Lieutenant of the King’s African Rifle in appreciation of his service in the Second World War.