TODAY IN HISTORY: Man admits plot to  kill Milton Obote  

May 5, 1970

On this day in 1970, Rev Erisa Kasasa of the African Orthodox Church stunned the High Court in Kampala when he revealed that he had been involved in a plot to assassinate Uganda’s President Milton Obote in December 1969.

Rev Kasasa said he had been the ring leader in the plot to kill Obote. Six men, including the reverend, had been charged with attempted murder.