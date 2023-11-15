TODAY IN HISTORY: Moses Ali’s rebels surrender to govt
November 16, 1986
On this day in 1986, the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) rebels led by then Brig Moses Ali surrendered to the Ugandan government. The official occasion to receive the former rebels took place at Arua airfield in Arua District.
The armed groups of 1980s
At the function, about 2,000 former combatants of UNRF and a cache of weapons were handed over to the government. Brig Ali handed over the UNRF blue flag to State Minister for Defence Ronald Bata.
The surrender came after a peace negotiation between the rebel movement and the government. In July 1986, President Museveni had appointed Brig Ali minister of Tourism and Wildlife. The UNRF rebels were fighting to overthrow the government.