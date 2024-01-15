TODAY IN HISTORY: Obote announces plan to  expel Indians

January 15, 1969

President Milton Obote told the British about his government’s plan to expel Asians (Indians), who held British or Indian passports, from Uganda.

While addressing the media at Heathrow Airport in Britain, President Obote said about 40,000 Indians would be affected by the move.

Obote was quoted by the press as having said: “We are not going to have a large body of foreigners controlling a vital aspect of our economy.”

President Obote was in Britain for the Commonwealth summit.

Two years later, in 1971, Obote was ousted by Idi Amin who, in November 1972, expelled the Asians.