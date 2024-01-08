TODAY IN HISTORY: Obote announces single-party state

January 8, 1964 Then Uganda’s Prime Minister Milton Obote while in Lira Town, announced that his Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government had intention to restrict political party activity and turn Uganda into a one-party socialist state.

The statement angered Buganda Kingdom, which was at loggerheads with the UPC government.

In mid-1964, the Kabaka Yekka (KY), Buganda’s political movement, was banned by an Act of Parliament.

In December 1969, following an attempt on the life of Uganda’s President Milton Obote at Lugoogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, all political parties in Uganda were banned, except UPC party.