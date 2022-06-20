TODAY IN HISTORY: Prof Lule announces resignation

June 20, 1979 Former president Prof Yusuf Lule in a recorded tape broadcast on Radio Uganda announced his resignation on this day. A day before, the National Consultative Council, the interim Parliament, had forced him out of office through a vote of no confidence.

Mr Paul Wangoola, representing Jinja East constituency, moved the motion. Some members persuaded Mr Wangoola, while others pressurised him to withdraw the motion but in vain.



The Parliament had given the former president 48 hours to vacate State House and handover the keys to the Speaker of Parliament. The Parliament had also ordered Prof Lule to officially put it in writing to the Office of the Speaker indicating why he had been removed from office.