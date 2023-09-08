Today in history: Uganda’s Republican Constitution is promulgated 

September 8, 1967

On this day in 1967, Uganda’s third Constitution also known as the “Republican constitution” was promulgated. It was called the “Republican constitution” because it abolished traditional rulers and monarchism in Uganda that had existed for centuries. The “Republican constitution’’ made then Pesident Milton Obote more popular, especially among the commoners who were not as privileged as those from the royal families.

This was more visible in territories such Ankole, Buganda, Busoga, Bunyoro and Tooro where kingdoms had existed and the kingdom administration allegedly exploited the common people.