Today's world is full of evil and temptations, graduates warned

Fresh graduates have been warned to go slow with the world if they want to succeed and leave their legacy. The advice was given out by the Namirembe Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev Moses Banja, during Ndejje University’s 27th graduation ceremony on Friday.

“Today’s world is filled with evil and temptations, but the strong moral foundation imparted in you through the time you have spent at Ndejje University makes us proud that you will succeed,” he said.

“Ndejje University, which is strongly rooted in the strong Anglican foundation, continues to shine despite the many challenges that face private education institutions in Uganda. We are proud of you as you move out to join the workforce,” Bishop Banja added.

The university’s commitment to academic excellence was evident in its new investments in science programs, including the Anatomy block and Mechanical engineering workshop. Retired Bishop of Kampala Diocese and Chancellor of Ndejje University, Dr. Hannington Mutebi, praised the university’s leadership for its focus on producing high-quality graduates.

“The Church and founder of this University are proud about the direction that Ndejje University is taking. The Anatomy block will be one of the best in the country. We thank God that the University leadership is focused on producing the best products for our country,” he said.

Ndejje University’s Vice Chancellor, Rev. Can. Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja, emphasized the importance of science, research, and innovation in the global economy. “We are committed to maturing men and women who will proudly serve their respective community diligently. This partly explains the additional new programs, boosting the ICT directorate among many other programs,” she said.

The faculty of engineering and survey recently showcased the fuel project, converting plastic waste into fuel at the 11th UNESCO Africa Engineering week held between September 8-12, 2025. This is just part of the many initiatives that the University is undertaking in the fields of innovation and engineering.