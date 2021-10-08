Toddler chokes to death after eating groundnuts

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Locals at Nangada village in Kabuna Sub County, Budaka District are in shock after a two-year-old child died after reportedly eating groundnuts.

Safiya Namukose, a daughter to Mr Rashid Nyondo and Ms Misha Napio died while being taken to Budaka Health Centre IV on Thursday evening.

It's reported that the child picked the fried groundnuts which the mother had prepared and left in the kitchen and started swallowing them until one got stuck on her throat leading to insufficient breath.

The mother tried to give her some water, but that didn’t help at all and rushed her to a local clinic where health workers tried to remove the groundnut in vain. The child was pronounced dead on arrival at Budaka Health Centre IV at around 6.00pm.

The area LC1 chairman, Mr Francis Mboizi said: “It is very unfortunate that this area has registered a case of unnatural death based on the information on the ground. But it looks like there was no foul play.”

Mr Mboizi, however, challenged the parents to be more vigilant and give protection to their children while at home to avoid such accidents.

The Kabuna LCIII chairman, Mr David Peera, urged women to play their motherly roles by being close to their toddlers.

“The unnatural death of this toddler is quite painful and as well regrettable. This could be the first case of this nature to happen in our area. It is unfortunate,” he said.

The chairman also advised parents to control the movements of their children during this lockdown who have turned loiters and nuisance in trading centres. He noted that some of them have turned into thieves.