Toddler dies in trench after  Monday afternoon heavy downpour

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a child drowned in a ditch and was taken by water following the October 16 heavy afternoon downpour.

The deceased has been identified as Favour Mukisa, 5, daughter to Ms Prossy Nabukenya ,a resident of Katooke A in Nansana Municipality.

According to Ms Nabukenya, at around 2pm on Monday , immediately after the rain had stopped ,the girl asked her to go and play with friends but did not come back.

“I didn’t bother because she usually goes out to play. I noticed there was a problem after some time when I walked out of the house to look for her. I asked the neighbours whether they had seen her around, but no one knew her whereabouts,” she said.

A bewildered Nabukenya started the hunt for her daughter in the neighbourhood until she was informed that there was a body of a young girl recovered at Kageye channel that separates Katooke A Zone and Nabweru North II Village.

Mr Joseph Kizito, the Defense Secretary of Nabweru North II Village, said locals found the dead body of Mukisa lying along the drainage channel.

“We suspect that the running water carried her from the trench near her home and dumped her in our village because the water was too much.” he said.

He urged parents to be mindful of their children's whereabouts especially during the rainy season.

“Some parents are reckless and don’t care about their children’s movements. They leave them to loiter in the villages when they are not accompanied by adults which is risky,” he said

The body was picked by the area police and conveyed to City Mortuary at Mulago for post mortem.